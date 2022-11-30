La Salle talks of creating a new tourism, economic development website

The La Salle City Council is looking to create a new website for tourism and economic development to promote the city and gain more outside interest.

“This is a good start for us to be able to get us out there, put us on the radar and build on it,” said Curt Bedei, La Salle economic development director.

The La Salle City Council voted Monday to approve a grant submission to get funding from the state. It’s a match grant, and if the city gets approved for it, the state and the city will each contribute $10,000. A total of $20,000 would then be available to develop the website.

Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said while the city website is functional, it’s not ideal for specifically targeting those interested in tourism or economic development.

“That’s something we’ve been looking to do for a long time, and this is an opportunity to do a really nice one,” Bader said.

Bedei said he’s contacted five different website providers and gone over all the proposals, but a final decision on one hasn’t been made. The city plans to wait until the grant funding announcement is made before proceeding with plans.

If the city is awarded the grant, Bedei said he will need to work with the providers to accomplish as much as possible with the money they received.

The website would include information on anything related to tourism, including attractions, events in town and other activities. The economic development side will provide information on properties, nearby locations and anything else an investor or developer would need to know. There would also be a relocation guide for those looking to move to the area.

It would also have search engine optimization features, including key words to make it easier for people to find the website when doing google searches.

“Tourism ... saves taxpayers about $500 a year just from outside dollars coming into the community,” Bedei said. “If you’re not out there, if you’re not promoting the town, you’re not promoting what you have available and you’re just getting passed by ... so you want to make sure you’re out there promoting the town atmosphere.”

Alderman Jordan Crane suggested creating a city app that would provide information and send notifications about upcoming events. While that would be a different project than a website, Bader said it’s something the city can consider in the future.

Alderman Bob Thompson said he doesn’t want to be in the position of spending thousands of city dollars on a website that doesn’t work or is useless. Bedei said website failures wouldn’t be an issue and the city will be intentional in planning and creating a functional website alongside the chosen developer.

The city expects to be notified whether its given the grant anytime in 2023.