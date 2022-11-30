IVCC board filing period set Dec. 12-19

The period for filing nomination petitions for the April Illinois Valley Community College board of trustee election is Dec. 12-19.

Nominations will be accepted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 12-16 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the President’s Office, Room C301.

The last day to file an objection to any nominating petition for the April 4 District 513 consolidated board election for the counties of La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Grundy, Livingston, Lee and DeKalb is Tuesday, Dec. 27.

IVCC is closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Any person wishing to file an objection between Dec. 20 and 27 can contact board secretary Judy Day at judy_day@ivcc.edu and set up a time to file the objection.