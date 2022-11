St. George Orthodox Church, 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley, will host a weekly slideshow presentation, “Pilgrimage to Egypt,” at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

See ancient artwork, architecture, temples and tombs. Learn about some of the most ancient monasteries and churches in the world. Follow the story of the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt after the first Christmas.