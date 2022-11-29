La Salle talks potential motorized, e-bike regulations

La Salle is considering creating an ordinance to regulate electronic and motorized bicycles, and it could be the first in Illinois to do so.

Alderman Bob Thompson said he’s concerned with the safety of the people who ride these bikes. Thompson said many motorized bikes can go 30 to 40 mph but don’t have any headlight or tail light to warn cars of their presence at night. He said he’s gotten calls from residents saying they’ve almost hit people riding motorized bikes after dark.

“I’d like to see an ordinance written … but all it’s going to do is add a white light on the front and a red one on the back,” Thompson said.

At this time, the City Council isn’t pursuing any restrictions on using bikes or any further regulations. The focus is to draft an ordinance requiring safety lighting, including a back tail light and a headlight.

City Attorney James McPhedran said he contacted a representative of the Illinois Municipal League to find out more information on how cities are regulating motorized bikes. The representative told McPhedran he was not familiar with any municipalities in Illinois that have regulated motorized bikes, but said that doesn’t mean the city can’t create an ordinance.

The state of Illinois also does not have any laws written about the use of electronic or motorized bikes. McPhedran said the city can work off the motorcycle state regulations, modify and apply it to motorized bikes.

Banning or restricting the use of electronic or motorized bikes is not a consideration, and something the council agreed is not in its interest.

Alderman Joe Jeppson said it’s important to know the distinction between e-bikes and motorized bikes. Electronic bikes provide additional forward momentum as the user pedals, while motorized bikes don’t require any manual labor from the rider, and as a result, can go faster.

Jeppson said e-bikes are becoming popular in people’s recreational experiences in the area, specifically Starved Rock State Park. He said he doesn’t want the e-bikes being looped in with the motorized bikes, which present the larger safety concern.

An ordinance requiring safety lighting on electronic and motorized bikes will be presented for review at the next council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at City Hall, 745 Second Street.