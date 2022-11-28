Dream granted: Raylen counts down the days until Disney World

The Avengers, accompanied by Led Zeppelin’s iconic “Immigrant Song,” broke the good news Saturday to McNabb 7-year-old Raylen Campbell: He and his family are going to Disney World thanks to a dream granted to them by Dream Factory of Peoria.

The Illinois Valley Super Bowl played the venue for the Avengers’ grand entrance, where they presented Raylen with a suitcase, a certificate, and a countdown for their trip.

Raylen said there are so many Disney movies he loves he can’t pick just one character he’s the most excited to see when he arrives at Disney World in Florida, but the ride he wants to see the most is the Peter Pan ride.

“The first one I want to go in is the Peter Pan ride,” he said. “I always like listening to the Peter Pan stories and watching the movies.”

Raylen Campbell rolls his bowling ball down the lane Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl. Campbell learned he was going to Disney World. (Michael Urbanec)

He’s also excited to spin around and around on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

Raylen has an autoimmune disorder that has led to years of doctor’s appointments and surgeries.

His mother, Jennifer, said she and his father, Raynor, learned of Raylen’s illness while she was pregnant with his now 4-year-old sister, Hadley. Raylen had spent a lot of time until that point sick off-and-on, and answers as to why came during her pregnancy.

“He’s had so many surgeries, hospitalizations and different kinds of therapies,” Jennifer said. “COVID was very scary for us because his body doesn’t make antibodies to fight any infection. When COVID started, we had to take months off work because his doctors said it’s not safe to work at all.”

The worry was his family would bring the virus home with them. For now, Raylen gets treatments at home every week that allows him to go to school and out in public, giving him the ability to be a regular kid.

“He just has the best demeanor and the sweetest heart,” Jennifer said. “He never wants anybody to be left out. He’s the first kid to help. We saw someone eating alone at a restaurant one day and he ditched us to go make sure they didn’t have to eat alone. For everything he’s been through, you would never know it.”

Raylen’s dream of going to Disney World was made possible by Dream Factory of Peoria, an organization that grants dreams to chronically and critically ill children.

Amy Luth, of La Salle, is a volunteer for Dream Factory and the former recipient of a dream from them.

“My late son received a dream to go to Disney and that’s why we volunteer,” Luth said. “It’s such a beautiful organization. I mean, how can you not love this?”

Luth said this is all made possible by donations and charity, along with all of the volunteers that make these dreams possible.