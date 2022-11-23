2 Mendota men found dead, investigation ongoing

Two Mendota men were found dead in a Mendota residence late Tuesday and “multiple criminal investigation services” were sent to aid in the inquiry.

Austin P. Sessler, 24, and Cameron P. Given, 19, were found dead in Sessler’s residence, 302 Ninth Ave., after Mendota police were dispatched at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday following a report of two unresponsive men, Mendota police said in a Wednesday press release.

The La Salle County state’s attorney’s and coroner’s offices and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services all are actively investigating the deaths. Mendota police said early Wednesday no additional information would be released at this time.