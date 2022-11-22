Oglesby moving toward install car-spotting cameras

Worried about a stolen car or Amber Alert? Oglesby is mulling over acquiring a system to spot and help catch suspicious vehicles.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council took the first step to acquire Flock Camera System, a technology used to spot suspicious vehicles. The council unanimously agreed to place on file a quote for $55,100 for two years, with additional yearly fees if the city keeps the system.

Police Chief Doug Hayse said seven out of 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle, making a case to mount the solar-powered cameras to help catch motorists. The camera picks up license plates and other identifying features such as bumper stickers. The technology has proven successful in cracking many cases including Amber Alerts.

“The data only lasts on the system for 30 days and then it’s deleted,” Hayse said, assuring residents and motorists the police department is not collecting long-term data.

The council unanimously accepted a recommendation to promote Officer Evan Duttlinger to the rank of sergeant. Before a packed house Monday, Commissioner Terry Eutis administered Duttlinger the oath of office and his sergeant’s badge was pinned to his uniform by his uncle, retired Sgt. Rick Piscia.

“Thank you to everybody,” said Duttlinger, who drew community-wide support after battling a rare, life-threatening illness six years ago.

Other matters: