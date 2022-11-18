Oglesby Elementary to trim rates by 20 cents

Oglesby Elementary will host a tax hearing next month, but anyone concerned with a tax increase can rest easy: The school’s district’s tax rate is going down.

Wednesday, the Oglesby School Board approved a levy that does require a truth-in-taxation hearing — the levy is climbing more than 5% — but nonetheless means a 20-cent decline in the tax rate.

Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara, who last year paid the district $669, on a total tax bill of $2,083, would pay Oglesby Elementary $628 when the tax bills arrive in May. (That projection presumes Rivara’s home value remains the same.)

Superintendent Michael Pillion said there were a few moving parts at work in this year’s computations, but the outcome is the lowest tax rate since the 2000s.

The truth-in-taxation hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The district also conducted a public hearing on the proposed issuance of bonds and found no objectors. As previously reported, the district seeks $1.35 million in general obligation bonds to shore up reserves that were tapped into for recent capital improvements, including new HVAC at Washington School.