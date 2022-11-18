Boys basketball: St. Bede will ‘score by committee,’ play solid defense

Last season, the St. Bede boys basketball team’s offense was centered around Paul Hart.
The all-stater led the area in scoring at 27 points per game and finished with 1,811 career points to break the school scoring record.
This season, the Bruins will look to score more “by committee.”
“We lost a lot of points from last year,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said, “but we have a lot of guys who can put it in the basket. It’s going to be one of those any-given-night things.
“One night a guy might chip in 15, and another night it will be somebody else chipping in. It’s really hard to pinpoint who that person will be.”
The Bruins return three players who started games last season — Callan Hueneburg, John Brady and Landon Jackson — along with three who saw significant time on the court in Brendan Pillion, Connor Brown and Isaiah Hart, Paul’s younger brother.
Hanson said the Bruins are “going to try to play fast and try to get early offense,” while being fundamentally sound in half-court sets.
“We want to push and spread the ball,” Jackson said. “We’ll try to find a balance between playing fast but under control. We want to do more passing and less dribbling to try to create more quality looks.”
Hanson said the Bruins will “be able to dig in a little bit more defensively than we have in the past.”
“I think we’re going to do a combination of things,” Hanson said. “We’ve been really trying to lock in right now with some man-to-man stuff. We have some quick guys out there. We’ll at times let those guys loose and let them try to cause havoc and really push the tempo and see if we can get some points from our defense.
“It’s a group that’s fast, strong and has kind of a bulldog mentality. I think that’s going to allow us to do some different things on that side of the ball.”
Jackson said the Bruins are a little undersized but will look to make up for it with fundamentals.
“We’ve been working on our communication and defensive rotations,” Jackson said. “We’re just trying to keep our fundamentals and do the little things like playing help defense and boxing out.”
Hanson said that while the Bruins are smaller in size this season, they’re fast, have good athletes and play with a lot of enthusiasm.
He said the junior class in particular brings plenty of energy.
“We have about seven or eight juniors who got a lot of playing time last year on their level,” Hanson said. “I’m looking forward to having those guys be good learners under our seniors. They really bring some enthusiasm. Sometimes I have to try to tone them down, because they get overly excited at times, but that’s a good thing. It’s easier to try to tone down and lock in than have to constantly try to light a fire under people.”
Hanson said he wants the Bruins to earn as many wins as possible, but he’s not solely focused on that. He expects the Three Rivers Conference East Division schedule to be extremely challenging.
“Everybody wants to cut nets and do all that stuff, but our biggest goal right now is I want our guys to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Hanson said. “I want it to be an ultra-team atmosphere. I want to keep them growing as young men. I know that’s cliché.
“We want to pick up as many wins as we can along the way. Our conference is absolutely loaded. It’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to fight for everything we get, but we will fight.”