Oglesby man gets 14 years in child porn plea

An Oglesby man pleaded guilty Wednesday to disseminating child pornography and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Carl C. Coriell, 22, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of child pornography, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.
All remaining counts were dismissed. These included criminal damage to government-supported property for breaking the window inside a La Salle County Jail cell after he was taken into custody.
Coriell was charged after investigators monitored the transmission of illicit images and recording two on each of Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, 2021. The transmissions were linked to an IP address in Oglesby.
The electronic monitoring led to the issuance of a search warrant of Coriell’s residence, during which police seized devices bearing additional digital images and videos. Coriell provided a police statement in which he acknowledged the allegations.
Coriell declined to make an open-court statement Wednesday.