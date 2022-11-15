La Salle council approves new ambulance purchase

The La Salle City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F550 diesel ambulance from Fire Service, Inc at Monday’s meeting.

While the new ambulance was approved Monday, it’ll be at least a couple years until the city budgets for and receives the vehicle, according to Fire Chief Jerry Janick.

“We’re basically going to be getting in line to get an ambulance,” Janick said. “And the longer we wait, the longer we wait.”

The new ambulance will replace a 2011 model purchased by the city in 2013. The fire department has three ambulances units, all from Fire Service, Inc. The new one also will come with a power load lift.

“I will not buy another ambulance without it,” Janick said.

Ambulances with a power load are able to mechanically lift the cot into the ambulance, making it safer and easier on both the first responder and the patient.

Fire Service also provides mobile repair service with an office in Naperville, a service the other bidder didn’t offer. The purchase will cost about $290,000 and was the lower of the two bids.