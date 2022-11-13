Girls basketball: Hall looking for improvement with all 5 starters back

Last season, the Hall girls basketball team was inexperienced with only one senior on the roster.
The Red Devils return all five starters and a handful of other players from last year’s team that went 12-17 overall and 7-5 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division.
“Last year we were really inexperienced. For a lot of them, it was their first full season of varsity basketball, because the year before was the COVID year and we only played 10 or 11 games,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “We were really up and down last year. At times we played really well, and at other teams we struggled.
“I think having been through a full year now, I’m hoping that will help. Even over the summer, I thought we competed with a lot of teams a lot better than we did the previous season.”
Hall’s returning starters are seniors Promise Giacometti, Jayden Jones and Toni Newton, junior McKenna Christiansen and sophomore Kennedy Wozniak.
Junior Haylie Pellegrini and classmate Mya McLaughlin also will contribute.
“It will be nice to have the same starters as last year,” Christiansen said. “I feel we were able to grow a lot together last year, and we can come back and do that again this year.”
Christiansen will lead the way offensively after finishing third in the area in scoring last season at 15.2 points per game.
“We had McKenna who averaged over 15 points per game last year, but after that it was a little bit of a struggle of who was going to be that secondary and third scorer,” Orlandi said. “We’re looking to some of these girls, Promise and Toni especially as seniors, to step into those roles and provide that scoring we’re going to need. I think Kennedy has the ability to score more than she did last year. Jayden with her defense should be able to get transition baskets.
“The big question is, outside of McKenna, who is going to step into those scoring roles consistently?”
While there was some inconsistency on offense last season, Orlandi felt the Red Devils were solid on defense and expects the same this year.
Jones is a strong perimeter defender who is “lengthy and gets her hands on a lot of passes,” while Giacometti is a “workhorse who hustles and is all over the place.” Christiansen averaged 3.4 steals and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, while Giacometti grabbed 9.0 rebounds and blocked 1.8 shots per game.
Newton, who will be relied on to play good defense in the paint, blocked two shots per contest last year.
“Our girls as a unit play pretty well together defensively,” Orlandi said. “It’s nice having Toni in the middle, because she has size and height. She can clog up the middle in the post and not give up a lot of baskets in the paint. I think we’re quick on the outside, and we have some speed. Outside of Toni, our other four can interchange in different spots and guard different people.
“I think it will help having that inside presence but also having speed around it to be active and hopefully cause some problems for the other team.”
With experience, more scoring options and a solid defense, the Red Devils are hoping to improve on last season, compete for the conference title, play better in tournaments and earn a better postseason seed to give themselves a better chance in the regional.
“Our goal is to win the conference and to win a regional,” Christiansen said. “As a team we have been putting in some heavy work to prepare for whatever comes our way this season to hopefully make that happen.”