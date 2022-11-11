La Salle church to begin $1.8 million restoration soon

Restoration work begins soon on St. Hyacinth Church in La Salle now the La Salle Catholic Parishes are approaching their $1.8 million fundraising goal.

The “Towers of Faith” campaign sits at $1.4 million. The funds are needed for renovations including masonry, a new roof, plaster and painting restorations to the interior, installation of a new sound system, expanded restrooms and exterior illumination of the towers.

The original St. Hyacinth Catholic Church was constructed in 1875. After a fire destroyed it in 1890, the current church was constructed at a cost of $60,000. The history includes an orphanage, St. Hyacinth grade school and a convent during nearly 150 years serving the La Salle community.

The business community and alumni/friends phases of the campaign are underway. The improvements have been approved by the Diocese of Peoria and work will begin soon.

Planning for this campaign began in the fall of 2019 with a parish-wide feasibility study.