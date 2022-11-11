Feed His Children in Peru hosts community night Nov. 15

Feed His Children, a ministry of Crossbridge Community Church, is hosting a community night from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Crossbridge Community Church in Peru.

The public is invited to tour the Feed His Children facility, ask questions about the ministry, hear firsthand from teachers about Feed His Children’s community impact, and have an opportunity to partner with Feed His Children by sponsoring a child’s groceries this holiday season.

La Salle County has a poverty rate higher than the national average. For nine years, Feed His Children has provided supplemental groceries to students in need through the area school systems. This semester alone, Feed His Children has already delivered more than 800 bags of groceries to schools in the area.

Feed His Children’s Community Night will take place at Crossbridge Community Church, 1725 Fourth St., Peru. Those interested in attending are asked to choose either the 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. start time and enter through the back entrance adjacent to the parking lot near Debo Ace Hardware. Light refreshments will be served.

Questions may be directed to Crossbridge Church’s administration office at 815-434-3794 or via email at info@crossbridge.church. For more information about Feed His Children, visit facebook.com/feedhischildren.