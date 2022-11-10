Oglesby woman charged with DUI in La Salle crash

An Oglesby woman was charged with DUI in a crash Wednesday in La Salle that injured her and a passenger.
Aurora Reed, 18, of Oglesby, was charged with DUI and disobeying a stop sign following the crash reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 near East Fifth Road (the Troy Grove blacktop) on the east end of La Salle.
Reed and her passenger were treated and released.
Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where visibility was reduced by smoke. A heavily-damaged white passenger sedan was spotted on a flat bed being hauled west from the crash site.
The crash severely disrupted traffic on U.S. 6, with eastbound traffic at a near-standstill.