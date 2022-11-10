Mendota Holy Cross, honor roll first quarter 2022-2023 school year

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its first quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
High honor roll
Eighth grade
Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars and Alexandrew Tillman
Seventh grade
Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Haley Diaz, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson.
Sixth grade
Rafael Arteaga, Raegan Atherton, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt and Yulissia Quintana
Fifth grade
Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson
Honor roll
Eighth grade
Daniel Garcia, Nolan Hagenbuch, James Whitmore and Carter Wujek
Seventh grade
Giselle Gonzalez and Leah Schwemlein
Sixth grade
Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Eva Beetz, Abby Delao, Elesea Denk, Liam Jones and Nora Rhynedance
Fifth grade
Shanelle Koplin