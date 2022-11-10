Mendota Holy Cross, honor roll first quarter 2022-2023 school year

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its first quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade

Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars and Alexandrew Tillman

Seventh grade

Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Haley Diaz, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson.

Sixth grade

Rafael Arteaga, Raegan Atherton, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt and Yulissia Quintana

Fifth grade

Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson

Honor roll

Eighth grade

Daniel Garcia, Nolan Hagenbuch, James Whitmore and Carter Wujek

Seventh grade

Giselle Gonzalez and Leah Schwemlein

Sixth grade

Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Eva Beetz, Abby Delao, Elesea Denk, Liam Jones and Nora Rhynedance

Fifth grade

Shanelle Koplin