Spring Valley to host Lighted Christmas Parade downtown

With Spring Valley’s Lighted Christmas Parade at the end of the month, the Spring Valley City Council finalized some downtown road closures to make sure the event runs smoothly.

The council agreed Monday to close the 100 and 200 blocks of East St. Paul Street between about 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade will feature awards for creatively designed entries in a number of categories.

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson told the council there will be entertainment on the mini-park stage downtown.

Additionally Monday, the council voted in favor of awarding business redevelopment grants to Tastee Freez, 309 E. Dakota St., and Verucchi’s, 600 N. Greenwood St. The council tabled awarding a business redevelopment grant to Marco Diaz at 100 and 102 W. St. Paul St.

The council also agreed to authorize an about $760,000 project for Fourth Street water main improvements. Work is expected to begin in February, with a completion date April 1.