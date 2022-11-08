Oglesby formally opposes SAFE-T Act

Oglesby officially is against cash-free bonds and other relaxed criminal provisions taking effect Jan. 1.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council unanimously supported a proclamation in support of the La Salle County state’s attorney’s and sheriff’s officers in their opposition to the SAFE-T Act.

As previously reported, Springfield enacted sprawling criminal justice reforms that have drawn widespread condemnation from law enforcement. Barring a court challenge or legislative amendment, a broad cross-section of suspects would no longer be held in lieu of cash bond.

Chief Doug Hayse noted the sprawling legislation was passed in the dead of night without input from the law enforcement community. The law would, once it takes effect, saddle onerous costs onto Oglesby and other police agencies while preventing police from detaining suspects in a number of concerning situations.

“You’ve got somebody window-peeping at your house?” Hayse said. “We’ll come over, give them a citation and leave. That’s the way this law works.”

Finally, the council settled a short-lived debate about meeting minutes.

The city had fielded concerns City Council minutes should include bills listed by line-item and not merely by summary.

Commissioner Jason Curran said, and the council agreed, it was sufficient for bills to be itemized in an attachment, the “invoice register,” rather than have the city clerk’s office detail each and every line item. City Attorney Pat Barry further noted there is no statutory requirement that the bills be enumerated in the minutes.

“I think this serves better and there’s no risk of a transcription error,” Curran said.

Other matters: