La Salle gun suspect indicted on new charge

A La Salle man accused of firing a shot Oct. 29 in downtown La Salle – no one was struck or injured – was indicted Tuesday on a new count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and handed down the Class 3 felony against 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who faces up to five years if convicted.
Kelly already faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, both Class 4 felonies carrying up to three years.
Kelly, who is out on bond and scheduled to appear Dec. 15 in La Salle County Circuit Court, has indicated he would seek private counsel.
He was charged following an investigation into an incident at 2:14 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 500 block of First Street. There, police determined, a gunshot was fired into the air.
Also indicted Tuesday were: Samuel Zamudio, 39, of Streator (unlawful possession of meth); Renee Goslin, 44, of Seneca (unlawful violation of an order of protection); Julian Rodriguez, 20, of Whiting, Ind. (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); William Staley, 20, of Lansing (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Sheldon Lemier, 39, of Arlington (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle); Janelle Rich, 37, of Rutland (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); James Forbes, 28, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Lucia Garcia, 28, of Streator (four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Erik Winfert, 42, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Larry Goldsberry, 52, of Marseilles (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Jennifer Leonard, 52, of Ottawa (criminal damage to government property); Nathan Hargrave, 35, of Somonauk (aggravated assault); Larry Burns, 42, of rural Ottawa (retail theft); Paul Schenk, 55, of Ottawa (retail theft); Karen Dille, 47, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Bryan Page, 40, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver); Keith Kazirskis, 39, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property; retail theft; unlawful possession of meth); Bruce Bernhardt, 63, of Wenona (unlawful possession of meth); Jacob Wiedemann, 38, of Clearbrook, Minn. (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Mario Giacomini, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; obstructing justice); Roger Farley, 61, of rural Earlville (unlawful possession of meth).