Peru hires new finance director

Tracy Mitchell, of Peru, was hired as the new finance director for the city of Peru in early October.

Mitchell grew up in Peru and graduated from La Salle-Peru High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bradley University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mitchell began her career in the Chicagoland area before returning to Peru. She’s worked as an accountant with the city for the past seven years before being hired as the city’s finance director.

“I can honestly say, I was initially very impressed with the city of Peru,” Mitchell said. “As a former auditor, their accounting policies and procedures were in excellent shape. I plan to apply the foundation of my knowledge of the financial practices within the city and continue the high level of accuracy and compliance that currently exists.”

Mitchell started her career as a staff auditor with Ernst&Young in Chicago. She then worked as a regional accounting manager for McDonald’s Corporation in Oak Brook for the company’s corporate owned restaurants. After that, Mitchell was then recruited by AmeriKing dba National Restaurant Enterprises, the largest Burger King franchisee at that time, to be the accounting director.

Mitchell then left the Chicagoland area and returned to Peru to raise three children, two of whom graduated from La Salle-Peru High School and the third from St. Bede Academy.

Mitchell said she returned to the workforce nearly seven years ago as an accountant with Peru.

“I will contribute and offer financial input to ensure we are adhering to proper fiscal policy,” Mitchell said. “I will maintain a fiduciary responsibility to safeguard the assets of the city and plan accordingly to meet the financial needs for effective operations.”