November 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Spring Valley United Church of Christ to begin selling peanut brittle

Peanut brittle will cost $7 per bag

By Shaw Local News Network

The Spring Valley United Church of Christ will once again begin making and selling peanut brittle. For the group to keep the quality of the candy, only a limited amount will be made. (Photo provided)

The Spring Valley United Church of Christ will once again begin making and selling peanut brittle. For the group to keep the quality of the candy, only a limited amount will be made.

The peanut brittle will cost $7 per bag. To place an order, call 815-663-1951 or 815-664-2509 and leave a message.

Those looking to buy the candy can also walk in 9 to 11 a.m. Friday or Saturday mornings. Peanut brittle also will be sold during the Christmas Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Upscale Resale, 214 W. St. Paul St.

Peanut brittle also will be sold at the annual cookie walk from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, if there are any left. Candy can be pre-ordered and be held.