La Salle finishes downtown sidewalk improvements

La Salle finished its sidewalk improvement project, increasing safety and curb appeal of the downtown area.

The city improved sidewalks in front of the Kaskaskia Hotel, on Gooding Street between Second and Third streets, near the Dollar General and at First and Laharpe streets.

“We do a lot of events downtown and people walk those sidewalks,” said La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove. “We still have to do our due diligence to make sure it’s safe for everyone to walk.”

The sidewalk program is completed every year to improve sidewalks in downtown La Salle and is entirely paid for by TIF funds. The TIF money can be used only for city infrastructure, including roads, plumbing, sewer, water and sidewalks.

Sidewalk improvements are complete in front of the Kaskaskia Hotel in downtown La Salle on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

Grove said La Salle is one of the few communities in the area that also has alleys to maintain, which adds nearly a third of roadwork and is difficult to maintain with city funds. Tax money goes toward maintaining roads and alleys that need it most, usually prioritized by condition and usage. TIF funds go for improving sidewalks between First and Third streets in downtown La Salle.

If residents are interested in replacing sidewalks outside their home, the city has a program where it will remove old sidewalk at no cost and the resident pays a third-party contractor to pour a new one. Grove said he knows residents paying for city sidewalks is not ideal, and it’s something he deals with at his own home, too.

“We’d love to get to that point where we can do more ... but we need to make sure our roads are in decent shape and work on the alleys,” Grove said.

Call City Hall at 815-223-3755 for more information.