Two bridges in Mendota Township will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, the La Salle County Highway Department said.

One bridge is on North 44th Road between East Fourth and East Fifth roads.

The second is on East First Road between North 45th and North 46th roads.

Both projects are expected to be completed by Thursday, Nov. 10.

Motorists are advised by the highway department to use alternative routes around the construction site.