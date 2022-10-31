Peru police report no impaired driving arrests, 6 seat belt violations in fall enforcement campaign

Peru police made zero impaired driving arrests and issued six seat belt and child safety seat citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort. In addition, five speeding citations, two no insurance, two stop sign citations and three expired registration citations were issued.

“While our officers were watching closely for any impaired driving,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei. “It was pleasing to learn there was no drunk driving spotted during the campaign period.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place Oct. 16-31.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent Halloween law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.