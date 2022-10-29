Peru’s Holiday Inn celebrates reopening after $3 million renovation

Peru’s Holiday Inn announced the completion of it’s $3 million renovation on Thursday, complete with all new rooms, fitness center, indoor pool and other items.

Over the past year, the 79-room hotel structure was gutted and renovated top to bottom with brand new guest rooms and public areas. In addition to contemporary furnishings, all suites and guest rooms feature bedside USB charging ports and outlets, complimentary WiFi, 55-inch flat screen TVs, individually controlled heating and air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryers, new appliances and other items.

An image of a newly renovated guest room at the Holiday Inn in Peru on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo provided by Janko Hospitality)

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites was developed by Janko Financial Group and is operated by Janko Hospitality. Hotel staff, city officials and members of Janko Hospitality joined together on Thursday to celebrate the reopening. The celebration included food, drinks, decorations and live music. Newly-renovated rooms were open for viewing.

“We are proud to be a part of the IHG brand and excited to bring a fresh, new product to the Peru-La Salle area,” said Brooke Beutler, general manager of the hotel.

Peru's Holiday Inn held a reopening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 after the hotel spent a year under renovation. (Olivia Doak)

Other amenities at the renovated hotel include an indoor and heated pool, a meeting room with built in AV equipment, a 24- hour market, guest laundry and a fitness center with treadmill, elliptical, upright bike and free weights.

The hotel is pet-friendly and offers a complimentary hot breakfast daily including biscuits and gravy, omelets, sausage or bacon, scrambled eggs, pastries and signature Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.

The Holiday Inn Express is located at 5253 Trompeter Road in Peru. For more information, visit the hotel website at https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/peru/vyspe/hoteldetail