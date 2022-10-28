4 St. Bede students named HOBY award winners

St. Bede Academy in Peru sophomores Jake Migliorini, Sadie Koehler, Bailey Engels and Greyson Marincic are recipients of the 2022-23 Hugh O’Brian Youth Association Award.

The HOBY seminar is a national program exclusively for high school sophomores. The mission of HOBY is to seek out, recognize, and develop leadership potential.

Koehler and Engels will attend the state leadership seminar this summer with other HOBY Award winners from around the state. Throughout the three-day seminar, Koehler and Engels will interact with key leaders in media, politics, and business.

Jake Migliorini (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Jake is the son of Mike and Angie Migliorini, of Granville. He attended Putnam County Grade School and is a member of the football, wrestling, and track & field teams.

Sadie Koehler (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Sadie is the daughter of Shawn and Amy Koehler, of Peru. She attended Trinity Catholic Academy Grade School and an academic honors award her freshman year. Sadie plays volleyball, softball and basketball.

Bailey Engels (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Bailey is the daughter of Christian and JoAnna Engels, of Mendota. She attended Holy Cross School and is a member of the Lectio Divina Group, Tea Club, Heritage Club and the Yearbook Committee. She is also a member of the basketball, softball and volleyball teams.

Greyson Marincic (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Greyson Marincic is the son of Jeff and Christal Marincic, of Oglesby. He attended Oglesby Washington Jr. High and is a member of the cross country, basketball, and track & field teams.

The faculty at St. Bede Academy nominated Migliorini, Koehler, Engels, and Marincic according to the following criteria: outstanding oral and written communication skills, critical and/or creative thinking, creative problem solving, strong decision-making skills, sensitivity to the needs of others, charismatic personality, courage to speak out for one’s beliefs, courage to challenge authority, and community service.

The Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program began in 1958 inspired by conversations with Dr. Albert Schweitzer. The program has grown with sophomores attending one of the approximately 90 seminars held throughout the U.S., Canada,and Mexico every year.