3 apprehended after state trooper shot at in La Salle County

Shots were fired Thursday at a state police cruiser near Tonica — the trooper was not struck or injured — and three people were taken into custody in Wisconsin, where the extended police chase finally was ended.
Heather N. Hyatt, 43, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Michael D. Winch, 41, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin; and Michael B. Goodman, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin are being held in the Rock County Jail in Janesville, Wisconsin on multiple felony charges, primarily drug offenses. None is currently charged with firing shots at the cruiser but state police emphasized in a Friday press release the case remains under investigation.
State police responded about 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting on Interstate 39 northbound near Hope Township (milepost 40) in La Salle County. State police obtained a general description of the suspect vehicle, located it and began following it on I-39 near La Salle.
“Around Mendota at milepost 75, a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots toward the ISP squad car, hitting the car,” police said in the press release. “Fortunately, the ISP officer was not injured.”
The vehicle briefly eluded police but then was located again on I-39 northbound near Monroe, Wisconsin at milepost 112.
“At that time, ISP Air Operations had the vehicle in sight and ISP officers on the ground initiated a pursuit, which continued into Wisconsin,” the release stated. “ISP provided information to the Clinton Police Department in Wisconsin, enabling them to deploy stop sticks. Ultimately, the vehicle ran out of gas and the three suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.”
Hyatt is charged with manufacture/delivery of fentanyl and cocaine, plus possession of cocaine/base and maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking.
Winch is charged with a probation violation, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Goodman is charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl and of cocaine.
All await a bond hearing in Rock County.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time, police said.