La Salle library to host Prairie Bison Project

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host Christina Henderson, prairie supervisor at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, for a presentation that celebrates National Bison Day 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

There was once so much prairie in Illinois that it became known as “The Prairie State.” Now, less than one-tenth of one percent remains.

At Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located at the site of the Joliet Arsenal, volunteers, partners and employees are working with more than 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve this natural habitat for pollinators and other important species.

As part of the restoration project, a small herd of bison was introduced in 2015. In this virtual program, Henderson will discuss how bison are helping to restore the prairie and where the best places are to look for bison.

National Bison Day honors the ecological and cultural contributions of the United States National Mammal. It is celebrated on the first Saturday in November. This program is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3MlC2vX. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.