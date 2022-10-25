Roger Chamlin helped expand Peru

Longtime Peru Mayor Don Baker had a grand vision for what Peru could, and one day would, become. Roger Chamlin helped him fulfill it.

Chamlin, longtime Peru city engineer, died Oct. 19. He was 82 years of age.

Though Chamlin & Associates served multiple communities across the Illinois Valley area, Roger Chamlin was most remembered for steering Peru through a commercial and residential explosion that spanned decades.

During his long collaboration with the city, Chamlin and his colleagues spurred the development of the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, Baker Lake Park and the Route 251 business corridor among many other projects.

Dave Potthoff, a former Peru alderman, said Chamlin left a sweeping legacy of new cities hall, schools, roads and infrastructure improvements to not only boost the local economy but the overall quality of life.

“It wasn’t a job for him,” Potthoff said. “It was a passion for making the community a better place to live.”

Chamlin initially studied architecture at the University of Illinois but later transferred to Marquette University to earn a degree in civil engineering. He enjoyed a memorable first day at Illinois. The Newman Center paired their freshmen with volunteer “big brothers” and Chamlin was paired with a linebacker named Dick Butkus.

As Chamlin’s parents drove away, Butkus grabbed Chamlin by the shoulder and announced, “We’re going to Kam’s.” Chamlin dutifully followed Butkus to the Champaign tavern and tried – unsuccessfully, he admitted later – to match Butkus pint for pint.

In 1966, Chamlin joined the Peru engineering firm founded by his father, Casimir. The timing was fortuitous. A Peru alderman named Donald L. Baker had become mayor and set about establishing a business corridor on Route 251 north of Shooting Park Road.

Critics scoffed at Baker’s investment but Chamlin was among those who tuned out the sneers. What followed was a successful collaboration in which Peru so grew its tax base and retail sales that city hall held its municipal tax rate to zero.

“Roger was a dedicated leader within Chamlin and the City of Peru, as well as many other clients throughout central Illinois,” Chamlin & Associates said in a statement. “Roger served on the Chamlin board of directors for many of his 50 years with the company and was instrumental in providing oversight and engineering assistance with the City of Peru on significant projects in Peru that shaped the City for decades.

“Roger’s sense of humor and ability to get many people from different walks of life working together towards a common goal will be deeply missed.”

Slim, tan, unflappable and always smiling, Chamlin counted many friends and admirers within the communities he served. Doug Bernabei, as former police chief of Spring Valley, said he and Chamlin took the lead in the design and overseeing of the construction of the new city hall and police department opened in 2001.

They logged “countless hours” on the project, Bernabei recalled, and “I had a front row seat to see a kind, caring and very loyal man.”

Chamlin also was remembered as a gracious and caring employer. During an economic downturn, he fretted openly about having to lay people off and expressed deep relief when workers agreed to partial furloughs until economic conditions improved.

“Roger was the best friend a co-worker or community member could ever have,” said Kevin Heitz, who worked with Chamlin close to 20 years. “He was always there in a time of need with a bit of wisdom or wit that would keep projects and people moving forward.

“His lasting legacy is his commitment, dedication, and care for the well-being of all of the people of the entire Illinois Valley and for that every one of us says thank you to Roger and his entire family.”