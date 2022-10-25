Peru council reminds residents of leaf pickup etiquette

The leaf vacuum started making its rounds Monday in Peru, and the City Council reminded residents of proper leaf pickup practices.

Residents should have their leaves by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled day. Collection schedules of the vacuuming routes can be found on the city’s website at https://www.peru.il.us/ or city’s calendar. Leaves should be raked within three feet of the curb, but not in the street.

Aldermen warned against leaves being raked into the street and clogging the city’s catch basins. Residents are asked if they see leaves in the catch basins, to either clear them or call the city’s public works department at 815-223-2962.

Residents shouldn’t rake twigs, brush, branches, rocks, garbage, plants or grass clippings into the leaf piles. Leaves shouldn’t be bagged or canned.

Public Services Manager Jeff King said once the leaf vacuum has passed a residence, it will not make a return trip. Residents should make sure they have their leaves ready to go on their scheduled pickup day.

King also warned residents not to park their cars near the leaf piles, to give the public works team enough space to vacuum them.

Two crews will be making their way through the city with the last pickup dates set Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 16-18, and Monday through Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22.

Residents don’t have to call City Hall to be put on the list.

Citizens also may burn their leaves, but the city is encouraging residents to utilize the free leaf pickup service to reduce the smoke in the air.