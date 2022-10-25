La Salle brewpub project receives bid, building owner says

Building owner CL Enterprises received a bid for the brewpub renovation in La Salle and are working with the contractor to reach a more reasonable bid through subcontractors, the developer said Tuesday.

“CLRED is pursuing alternative bids from the general contractor, which has provided the proposal to date and which has been on the site conducting recent façade structural work,” CL said in a statement. “Given the current circumstances in the construction environment, we are open to and are exploring all options to complete the project.”

The renovation of the former Maytag building at 801-805 First St. in downtown La Salle is a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

Alderman Jerry Reynolds, who’s acting as the city’s communication liaison between La Salle and CL, has been providing bi-weekly updates at La Salle City Council meetings on the progress of the Brewpub building.

Reynolds said at the Oct. 17 council meeting the brewpub project at the former Maytag building was not receiving any bids for the renovation. However, CL has received a bid from a contractor and are working on pursuing alternative bids to complete the project.

“CLRED is committed to improving the downtown in La Salle, but quality improvements take time and patience,” a CL representative said. “We thank you for your continued patience.”