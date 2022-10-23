October 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet Nov. 12 in Peterstown

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Peter Lutheran Church, in Joliet, replaced the 100 year old roof with shake style shingles to try and match the historical look of the original roof. The church will be holding a family game day fundraiser on October 15th to help recoup some of the quarter million dollar roof repairs.

Illinois Valley Cursillo will meet Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Peterstown, south of Mendota. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Illinois Valley Cursillo will meet Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Peterstown, south of Mendota.

The potluck begins at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 7:30 p.m. Kim Santman will speak on the topic of “Communion of Saints.”

Participants are reminded the Diocesan-wide Ultreya will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria. The theme is, “In God’s Time.” Speaker is Deacon Rick Miller and celebrant is Bishop Lou Tylka. Guests and families are welcome. For questions, contact Ray Aubry at 815 433-4733 or rraubry@yahoo.com.