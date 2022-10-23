Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet Nov. 12 in Peterstown

Illinois Valley Cursillo will meet Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Peterstown, south of Mendota.

The potluck begins at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 7:30 p.m. Kim Santman will speak on the topic of “Communion of Saints.”

Participants are reminded the Diocesan-wide Ultreya will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria. The theme is, “In God’s Time.” Speaker is Deacon Rick Miller and celebrant is Bishop Lou Tylka. Guests and families are welcome. For questions, contact Ray Aubry at 815 433-4733 or rraubry@yahoo.com.