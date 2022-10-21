Oglesby Schools to raise more cash, but taxes won’t go up

Oglesby Elementary needs to replenish its coffers after making big capital improvements, but will do it without raising taxes.

Wednesday, the Oglesby school board kicked off the first in a three-step process to raise up to $1.35 million through general obligation bonds. The process won’t be complete until December and district officials won’t have a dollar figure until the tax base and the interest rate environment are known.

Superintendent Michael Pillion said taxes will not rise as the result of the bond issue.

“We are expecting taxes to go down,” he said.

Pillion said the cash is needed to shore up reserves that were partially depleted by recent capital improvements, including new HVAC at Washington School, and to fund the forthcoming installation of energy-efficient windows, also at Washington.

Other matters: