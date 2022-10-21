EMT shortage affects emergency response at Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service

A shortage in EMTs is creating additional workload for staff at the Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service and affecting how well the service can respond to calls.

Peru Emergency Medical Services Director Brent Hanson said the Peru EMS is short staffed and existing staff are taking extra shifts to compensate.

“It might take us a little longer to respond to calls,” Hanson said. “We’re working on staffing, I do have new people coming in but we still have to get them trained.”

Hanson said the Peru EMS situation of lack of workers reflects an EMT shortage across the country.

According to the American Ambulance Association, the “nation’s EMS system is facing a crippling workforce shortage, a long-term problem that has been building for more than a decade.” Burnout from increased demand, high turnover of workers and COVID-19 halting clinical training for extended periods of time all contributed to the shortage, according to the AAA.

EMTs must be certified and have a state license to work. Becoming an EMT also involves taking a course as part of the certification process. Hanson said he’s working on posting jobs online and reaching out to schools with an EMT program to try to recruit.

The Peru EMS is operated by full-time and part-time staff, along with some volunteers. It’s a non-profit, non-taxing organization that provides 24-hour emergency care to the residents of Peru, Peru Township and Dimmick Township.

A minimum of four EMTs are ready to respond to calls 24 hours every day of every year. The organization also provides medical services to parades, run or walk events, sports tournaments, holiday activities and other events in addition to offering CPR certification classes.

To donate to the Peru EMS or apply for a position, go to the website at http://www.peruems.com/index.htm.