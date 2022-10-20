Tickets available for ‘MAME!’ musical at IVCC

Reserved seating is now available for the Illinois Valley Community College theatre production of MAME!, the classic musical comedy with music by Jerry Herman.

All seating is reserved and may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68327 or Google “Showtix4U.com” and type Illinois Valley Community College in the “Search for an organization” prompt. Tickets will also be available for purchase one hour prior to curtain on performance nights.

The "MAME!" cast does a table read prior to stage rehearsal of the Illinois Valley Community College production. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

MAME! plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10-13 and the same times Nov. 17-20. Tickets are $22 per person, $15 for students grade school through high school (with student ID).

MAME! is IVCC’s first major musical since December 2019, following the shutdown of most performance spaces.

“To say we’re happy to finally be back is an understatement,” said Don Grant Zellmer, director and choreographer.

“The energy and charisma of this cast — made up of seasoned community members, theatre students and faculty — is contagious, and our audiences will definitely enjoy a true ‘feel-good’ show.”