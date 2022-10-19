Dog park coming to Oglesby? Commissioner revives idea

Oglesby does not have a dog park and the city’s commissioner of parks hopes to kick-start discussion on where they could put one.

Monday, Commissioner Jim Cullinan said he’s fielded numerous inquiries on having designated space for pet owners — an issue he has championed and by no means abandoned.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me if we’re ever going to get a dog park,” Cullinan said. “As soon as we can get a meeting together, we’ll talk about it.”

During the ensuing discussion, commissioners signaled open support for a dog park and loosely discussed some possible locations, such as between the water tower and the fire station.

“I’d definitely be interested in talking more about that if you get some more information, Jim,” Commissioner Terry Eutis said. “I’d be in favor of it.”