La Salle veterans’ home responds to rashes among residents, staff

The leadership and clinical staff at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in La Salle recently have been responding to a series of rashes among residents and staff.

Despite the series of rashes that have appeared, there is not a scabies outbreak at the Veterans’ Home at La Salle, according to Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Public Information Officer Maureen Hartigan. Scabies is a contagious, itchy skin condition caused by small mites burrowing into the skin.

“At this time, there are no residents with a diagnosis of scabies at the La Salle Veterans’ Home,” Hartigan said. “Out of an abundance of caution, a few residents were initially evaluated for scabies, which included temporary isolation and prophylactic treatment.”

Both residents and staff at the veterans’ home have developed skin rashes. Some staff who developed rashes were referred to a local occupational medicine provider for medical evaluation, according to Hartigan.

The IDVA responded to the situation with certain protocols. The organization reported to and collaborated with its medical director, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the local public health department. This response included in-person action to the home to confer on the response strategy.

As a policy, Hartigan said the La Salle veterans’ home routinely monitors veterans’ skin conditions with head-to-toe skin checks. Other prevention protocols of scabies and other infections include high water and dryer temperatures for all laundry processed daily, sustained housekeeping protocols and gloves.

“We remain at a high state of vigilance for new onset of skin concerns for our veterans and staff and will continue to collaborate with our colleagues at IDPH,” Harigan said.