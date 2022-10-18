Kaskaskia, brewpub projects in La Salle on hold without a contractor

A lack of bids from contractors is preventing building owners CL Enterprises from continuing progress on the brewpub and Kaskaskia projects in downtown La Salle, according to Alderman Jerry Reynolds.

Reynolds, who’s acting as the city’s communication liaison between La Salle and CL, said there’s no further update at this time on either project.

Reynolds said at the last La Salle City Council meeting Oct. 3 the brewpub project at the former Maytag building was not receiving any bids for the renovation and CL was still waiting for the building inspection report from the Kaskaskia hotel. The Brewpub project still has no interested contractors putting out bids.

“My job is to communicate what they (CL) tells me,” Reynolds said. “There’s no further update that I’m aware of.”

Renovation work to convert the former Maytag building at 801-805 First Street in downtown La Salle into a brewpub has stalled, because CL Enterprises, the developer, can't acquire a contractor for the work. (Olivia Doak — odoak@shawmedia.com)

The renovation of the former Maytag building at 801-805 First St. in downtown La Salle is a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

Alderman T. ‘Boo’ Herndon said he doesn’t know what else the city can do to see these project through. Mayor Jeff Grove said the city is exploring legal options to see what else it can do to get the projects going.

“We’re trying very hard, and I believe taxpayers know we’re working hard,” Herndon said. “Taxpayers are behind the council and want to see something get done down there.”

The Kaskaskia is undergoing a $30 million project to restore the six-story, historic hotel in downtown La Salle. CL plans to renovate and restore the many rooms for upscale living spaces, the ballroom, Wedgewood Room, Side Bar and Second Street retail uses.

Reynolds will have another update on the progress of both project at the next City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 745 Second St.