La Salle library to host folk musician virtual concert

Folk Musician Lee Murdock will perform “Windjammers, Sternwheelers and Tin-Stackers: Working Waterways of Illinois” virtually at the La Salle Public Library.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, the La Salle Public Library will virtually host Folk Musician and Balladeer, Lee Murdock, for a program that combines music, song and storytelling.

Murdock, during the virtual concert, will use folk songs to tell the story of commerce on the rivers, canals and Lake Michigan’s shoreline in Illinois, tracing the rise of shipping in the state, from the days of keel boats through today’s 1000-foot Lake freighters.

In old songs and new, he will sing of lake schooners hauling grain and iron ore, famous river packets delivering their goods and passengers and canal boatman who navigated across the Illinois prairie. He will speak about the shift in shipping technology, from sailing crafts to steam powered vessels and tell of the heroic deeds, comical characters and the beauty of our state’s waterways.

Hear history through the voices of river rats, schooner-men, lighthouse keepers and fisher-folk, the modern-day sailor and the environmentalist.

Murdock has uncovered a boundless body of music and stories in the Great Lakes. Taking snapshots from history, his songs summon the listener to take a front-row seat, to look through the eyes and into the hearts of individuals who have shaped our heritage on and around the Great Lakes.

His concerts invoke a sense of place, but it is a universal place, and a timeless repertoire that celebrates the North American people, their triumphs and tragedies, work songs and pastimes. Noted as a fluent instrumentalist on six and twelve string guitars, Murdock combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in song. His musical influences span 15 generations and combine original compositions with traditional music.

This program is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. Registration is required using this link: https://bit.ly/3r6tTBL. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.