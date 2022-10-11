October 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

The NewsTribune Area Roundup:

Amboy boys cross country 9th, Seneca girls 7th at Amboy Columbus Day Invitational

By Shaw Local News Network
Anthony Kelson

Anthony Kelson

At the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational on Monday at Shady Oaks Country Club, Aurora Central Catholic (67 points) won the boys cross country team title, and Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (15:22.30) won the individual boys title, while on the girls side it was Aurora Rosary (78) and Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (17:35.60).

Among the regional boys, Seneca’s Austin Aldridge (12th, 16:40.60), Mendota’s Anthony Kelson (13th, 16:41.50), Amboy’s Kyler McNinch (15th, 16:45.40), Bureau Valley’s Elijah House (16th, 16:47.70) and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (31st, 17:25.10) scored top-35 finishes. Amboy (255) tied for ninth, Bureau Valley (290) was 11th and Seneca (314) finished 12th.

In the girls event, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (5th, 18:35.90) and Seneca’s Gracie Steffes (32nd, 20:53.60) were the region’s only runners in the top 50. Seneca (228 team points) placed seventh as a team, Fieldcrest (432) was 17th led by Clare Phillips (53rd, 21:51.80) and Marquette (522) was 21st paced by Maggie Jewett (57th, 21:58.50).

Girls volleyball

L-P goes 2-1 at UT tourney: At the United Township Invitational on Saturday, the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers posted a 2-1 record with a win over the hosts (25-12, 25-14), a loss to Annawan (25-16, 23-25, 15-3) and a victory over West Carroll (18-25, 25-18, 15-10).

Taylor Martyn (34 digs, 38 service points), Brooklyn Ficek (39 digs, 24 points) and Olivia Shetterly (eight blocks) all were named all-tournament for L-P. Emma Garretson put down 17 kills, Katie Sowers had 28 kills, while Addison Urbanski pushed 33 assists to go with her five aces and 33 points served.