The NewsTribune Area Roundup:

At the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational on Monday at Shady Oaks Country Club, Aurora Central Catholic (67 points) won the boys cross country team title, and Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (15:22.30) won the individual boys title, while on the girls side it was Aurora Rosary (78) and Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (17:35.60).
Among the regional boys, Seneca’s Austin Aldridge (12th, 16:40.60), Mendota’s Anthony Kelson (13th, 16:41.50), Amboy’s Kyler McNinch (15th, 16:45.40), Bureau Valley’s Elijah House (16th, 16:47.70) and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (31st, 17:25.10) scored top-35 finishes. Amboy (255) tied for ninth, Bureau Valley (290) was 11th and Seneca (314) finished 12th.
In the girls event, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (5th, 18:35.90) and Seneca’s Gracie Steffes (32nd, 20:53.60) were the region’s only runners in the top 50. Seneca (228 team points) placed seventh as a team, Fieldcrest (432) was 17th led by Clare Phillips (53rd, 21:51.80) and Marquette (522) was 21st paced by Maggie Jewett (57th, 21:58.50).
Girls volleyball
L-P goes 2-1 at UT tourney: At the United Township Invitational on Saturday, the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers posted a 2-1 record with a win over the hosts (25-12, 25-14), a loss to Annawan (25-16, 23-25, 15-3) and a victory over West Carroll (18-25, 25-18, 15-10).
Taylor Martyn (34 digs, 38 service points), Brooklyn Ficek (39 digs, 24 points) and Olivia Shetterly (eight blocks) all were named all-tournament for L-P. Emma Garretson put down 17 kills, Katie Sowers had 28 kills, while Addison Urbanski pushed 33 assists to go with her five aces and 33 points served.