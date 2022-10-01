Peru Library announces October events

The Peru Public Library announces its October events and classes.

An Evening with Jesmyn Ward, provided by Illinois Libraries, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Ward will be discussing her literary vision and personal experiences. She’s been hailed “the new Toni Morrison,” and has authored fiction, nonfiction and a memoir. Registration is required for home viewing at: https://bit.ly/ILP_JesmynWard or watch at Peru Library without registration in the main library.

The 20 and 30 Something Book Club meets 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 to discuss “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Christina Henriquez. The Adult Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to discuss “Every Day Is a Gift” by Tammy Duckworth. Age is just a number, so don’t feel constrained by the book club titles. Everyone and every age is welcome at either or both.

Peruvian Purlers meet 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays for an informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the Peru Library in the lower-level meeting room. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.

Teen Game Night is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Teens ages 12-18 are welcome to play multi-player games on our Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Wii U. Enjoy soda and after-hours game time with friends.

Halloween Fun for youth ages 3-9 is from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Along with a scavenger hunt, crafts and games, the librarians will read stories at the top of each hour. Costumes are encouraged and photos can be taken at the photo backdrop. Registration is required.

Wiggles and Giggles for children ages 1-3, including siblings, continues at 10 a.m. Thursday mornings. This flexible thirty-minute class designed for the toddler on the move includes movement, music and stories. Fun activities and crafts follow the class. Registration is requested.

Doggie Tales is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27. Children 3-8 years enjoy taking turns reading to Ruby or Lila, certified therapy dogs. Pre-readers can simply “read” a story as they put the story into their own words based upon the pictures in a book. Registration required.

The Alzheimer’s Friends Caring Group meets the first Monday of the month in the lower-level meeting room beginning Oct. 3. This support group is open to anyone interested in learning how best to help someone with Alzheimer’s.

La Leche League’s free monthly Breastfeeding and Information Support Group meets 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with babies and toddlers are welcome to attend.

For more information about these and upcoming programs as well as joining a book club, contact the library at 815-223-0229 or email perulibrary@perulibrary.org. The library is located at 1409 11th St.