St. Bede Academy hosts 8th grade open house Nov. 2

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host the annual eighth grade open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Families interested in learning more about St. Bede are welcome for an introduction to the academy, tours of the campus, and to opportunities to speak with staff, alumni and current students. Families can also see the newly renovated spaces, including the Perino Science Center, newly renovated classrooms and the refinished gym.

To RSVP for the event, or for questions, contact Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at jsteben@st-bede.com or 815-250-0279. RSVP is requested but not required to attend.