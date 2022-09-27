Peru approves new food truck regulations

The Peru City Council voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance with new regulations for food truck vendors.

After tabling the vote on the new regulations at the last council meeting, the aldermen voted to approve the ordinance Monday. Previously, the aldermen said they wanted more time to review the ordinance before making a decision. There was no further discussion and the ordinance passed unchanged.

The new food truck regulations require all food trucks to apply for a permit to operate in Peru. Once granted, permits are good for a year and include a $200 annual fee. A separate permit will be required for special events, along with a $10 fee if the permit is granted.

The regulations would limit where food trucks can park, including prohibiting a food truck from parking within 300 feet from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, unless the restaurant gives written consent for the food truck to operate closer. In general, food trucks will need a permit, and in some cases, written consent from property owners, in order to do business anywhere in the city.

Operating on city streets or on any public grounds in Peru is prohibited, all business must take place on private property. Food truck vendors also will be expected to adhere to all city laws and ordinances, including noise regulations, maintaining valid insurance, adhering to proper waste disposal and participating in health department inspections.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said the ordinance was drafted from examples of food truck ordinances of surrounding cities.

“It’s well written, and the main thing is it’s fair to both sides,” Kolowski said.

To apply for a food truck permit, visit Peru City Hall at 1901 Fourth St. or call 815-223-0061.