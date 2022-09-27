10 evacuated for smoke in Dalzell assisted living

A malfunctioning electric fireplace created enough smoke this morning that 10 people at an assisted living center in Dalzell had to be evacuated, but all were returned unharmed in four hours.

Dalzell firefighters, assisted by Peru and Spring Valley fire departments, responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to 119 Saunders St. Fire Chief Rich Croissant said the wood around an electric fireplace overheated and issued smoke. Eight residents and two workers were evacuated but none required treatment for smoke inhalation.

Croissant said the residents and workers were returned to the residence by 10:45 a.m.