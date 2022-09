The Assemblymen, a gospel quartet from Rockford, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at East Grove Union Church, 449 Reuter Road, Amboy.

An offering will be taken for the group to cover its ministry expenses. A dessert buffet will follow the concert. All are welcome to attend. For details, contact Pastor Rick Wulf at 815-440-5321.