NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

St. Bede senior Jake Delaney lost on the second playoff hole to Sherrard’s Andrew Boland to finish second in the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island on Tuesday. Delaney carded a 74.
Hall’s Landen Plym shot a 75 to place third, Princeton’s Jaden Eggers tied for fifth with a 78, and St. Bede senior Brendan Pillion tied for seventh with a 79.
Princeton was the area’s highest placing team, as the Tigers finished fourth with a 334.
Riverdale won with a 317, St. Bede (339) placed fifth, Mendota (341) finished sixth, Hall (343) took seventh, and Bureau Valley (347) was eighth among the 13 teams.
Also scoring for Princeton were Karter Patterson (82), Jarrett Carr (87) and Jordan Reinhardt (87).
Along with their two top-10 finishers, the Bruins got an 89 from Ryan Slingsby and a 97 from Luke Tunnell.
Drake Dennis led the Trojans with an 83, while Owen Aughenbaugh had an 83, and Brody Hartt and Clay Buffington each had an 88.
After Plym’s 75, the Red Devils had an 85 from Grant Plym, an 89 from Lukas Manrriquez and a 94 from Josh Scheri.
For Bureau Valley, Wyatt Novotny had an 84, Cooper Balensiefen shot an 86, Landen Birdsley had an 88, and Seth Spratt and Colin Stabler each carded an 89.
At McNabb: Carson Rowe shot a 43 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
The Mallards notched a 181 to beat Putnam County (184) and Annawan-Wethersfield (227).
Rounding out the scores for Henry were Ayden Malavolti (45), Lance Kiesewetter (46) and Nolan Dunshee (47).
John Wiesbrock carded a 45 to lead Putnam County, while Jacob Edens and Logan Keesee each had a 46. Andrew Pyszka added a 47.
GIRLS GOLF
At Morris: Allie Thome carded a 50 on Tuesday to claim medalist honors and lead La Salle-Peru to a victory in a nonconference triangular at Nettle Creek Golf Course.
The Cavaliers scored a 238 to beat Seneca (240) and Princeton (247).
Avah Moriarty shot a 51 for the Cavs, while Maddie VanZuiden had a 66 and Hailey Maltas a 71.
For the Tigresses, Emma Kruse-Carter and Addie Carr each shot a 60, Morgan Forristall had a 62, and Halli Peterson added a 65.
Kewanee 199, St. Bede 227: Gianna Grivetti shot a 42 on Tuesday as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Erin Dove (56), Anna Cyrocki (61) and Breanna Martinez (68) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 7, Princeton 0: David Casas scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.
Iker Landeros, Isaac Guzman, Johnathan Cortez, Johan Cortez and Jasiel Watson each scored for Mendota (13-3).
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest def. Fisher 25-14, 25-8: Kaylin Rients had 10 kills and a block Tuesday as the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.
Kaitlyn White had 17 assists, Ashlyn May served five aces, and Carolyn Megow contributed nine digs for Fieldcrest (18-0, 6-0 HOIC).
Henry-Senachwine def. Peoria Heights 18-25, 25-19, 25-17: Talur Homann put down eight kills to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Peoria Heights.
Kaitlyn Anderson had eight assists and two blocks for Henry (10-9), while Gabriella Garcia added 13 digs.
Rochelle def. La Salle-Peru 20-25, 26-24, 25-15: Camryn Piscia had seven kills and three blocks Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in La Salle.
Brooklyn Ficek had 13 points and 11 digs for L-P (7-7, 2-3 I8), while Addison Urbanski added 12 assists and seven digs.
Bureau Valley def. Mendota 25-17, 25-19: The Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Tuesday in Mendota.
Katie Jenner had 14 digs, seven assists and two kills for Mendota, while Emma Schultz had eight digs, three kills and two aces.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Princeton 25-20, 25-16: Caitlin Meyer had nine assists, seven points and three digs Tuesday as the Tigresses fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Erie.
Natasha Faber-Fox added six digs, six points, four assists and an ace for Princeton (4-10).
Indian Creek def. Earlville 25-19, 25-21: Nevaeh Sansone had 10 digs, eight points, four aces and four kills Tuesday in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.
GIRLS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 4, Rochelle 1: The Cavaliers picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory Tuesday in La Salle.
Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
In doubles, Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1; Kaylie Reese and Izzy Pohar were 6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 2; and Kylee Halm and Elena Leone won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
At Mendota: Mendota earned a pair of wins Tuesday, beating Rockford Lutheran 4-1 and Rockford Christian 5-0.
Natalia Salinas won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles against Lutheran and 6-1, 6-3 against Christian.
In doubles, Alexis Finley and Talya Schwaegerman went 2-0 at No. 1, Isabella Escatel and Cassie Gonzalez won both matches at No. 2 and Mariah Figueroa and Lauren Holland were 2-0 at No. 3.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Mendota: Anthony Kelson ran the 2.96-mile course in 18:02 on Tuesday to win a six-school meet.
Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch (18:13), Mendota’s Dagen Setchell (19:33), Amboy’s Atticus Horner (19:44) and Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (19:47) rounded out the top five.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran to victory in 23:05, while teammate Kiana Brokaw was second in 25:57.
Amboy’s Samantha Nauman (27:23) and St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis (29:02) and Madelyn Torrance (29:17) rounded out the top five.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Black Hawk def. IVCC 27-25, 30-28, 25-22: Libby Boyles had 12 digs and six kills as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.
Grace Landers contributed 19 assists and 16 digs as IVCC fell to 1-11 with its 11th consecutive loss.