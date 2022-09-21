La Salle-Peru High School recognizes September 2022 students of the month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Ethan Picco, Samuel Einhaus, Jonah Sherman, Miles Pangrcic, Vincent Brein, David Nave, Alyssa Torchia, Jackson Klobucher and Emir Morales.

Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Sherman also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card. The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Kramarsic Law.