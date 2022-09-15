IVCC hosts ‘Poverty, Work, and Gender’ program

Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book, One College program is sponsoring “Poverty, Work, and Gender” at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Active Learning Space in Jacobs Library.

IVCC Sociology Instructor, Jared Olesen, will touch upon themes in Stephanie Land’s “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay,” and “A Mother’s Will to Survive,” — the ways work and poverty are experienced by women in America and how stigma is interwoven into public assistance programs.

To attend online, go to https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/8152240306

Copies of the book will be available at the event. For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/onebook, or email Jayna Leipart at Jayna_LeipartGuttilla@ivcc.edu