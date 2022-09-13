Peru Council tables proposed action on tighter food truck regulations

An ordinance proposing tighter regulations on food trucks in Peru was tabled for future discussion during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb made the suggestion for the council to hold the vote on the potential new ordinance. He said he wants more time to review it and explore options. Alderman Aaron Buffo seconded Edgcomb’s motion.

“I want to further review it and make sure we’re making a prudent decision with the food trucks, especially because they’re becoming more popular,” Buffo said.

Edgcomb said he wants to explore local parks being an opportunity for trucks to do business at and wants to go through the ordinance and have an in depth discussion before taking action. Alderman Tom Payton, agreed citing action Princeton took to make parks a place food trucks can do business.

The Council discussed new food truck regulations during the previous meeting after hearing a complaint about a food truck parking too close to an established restaurant.

The proposed food truck regulations, as they currently read, would require all food trucks to go through a permit application process with the city in order to do business, along with a $200 yearly fee. It would also require food trucks to get special event permits for any business in locations usually prohibited for food trucks to do business under the new ordinance.

The regulations would limit where food trucks can park, including prohibiting a food truck from parking within 300 feet from a brick and mortar restaurant, unless the restaurant gives written consent the food vendor is approved by the establishment to be there. Food trucks would not be able to park on any public or private property in the city without a permit and would need the owner’s written consent to park on private property.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was surprised the Council decided to table the vote. “I’m not against food trucks, I like competition and I like variety,” Kolowski said. “But we want to also make it fair for our brick and mortar people.”

The Council may vote or further discuss edits to the proposed food truck regulations at the next meeting at 7 p.m Monday, Sept. 26 at 1901 Fourth Street in Peru.