Oglesby welcomes new patrol officer as Wesley Budach joins the force

Oglesby has a new police officer as Tuesday, Commissioner Terry Eutis introduced Wesley Budach to the Oglesby City Council and administered the oath of office.

“Officer Budach comes to us from Marseilles where he was a part-time police officer since April of 2020 and is also cross-trained as an EMT-Basic,” Eutis said following the meeting. “Welcome to the force, Officer Budach. We wish you a safe and successful career.”

Separately, the Oglesby Planning Commission recommended a text amendment making it possible for businesses to erect free-standing signs in the downtown commercial district provided the council grants a special use. This recommendation was approved by the council

The inaugural approval was granted to Rita Arteaga on behalf of Mr. Salsa’s, which has a pole on the corner and plans to mount a sign. The council’s permission is subject to the building inspector’s approval and the height limit of 25 feet.

Finally, it’s back to the drawing board on revising the gaming fees as Commissioner Jason Curran moved for a tiered fee structure over a three-year span but his motion died for lack of a second. It is the second time the council has been unable to reach a consensus on how to structure gaming fees.

“I thought we had enough people committed to it tonight,” Mayor Dom Rivara said, “but apparently I was wrong.”

Among the difficulties is deriving a reasonable share from the travel plazas, Love’s and Speedway, without becoming unduly burdensome on the tavern owners. However, Oglesby is not a home rule community and cannot charge disparate rates to achieve this.

In other matters, the council:

-Approved a tag day request from the Knights of Columbus on Sept. 17

-Approved a tag day request from the Illinois Valley Dolphins Swim Team on Oct. 1

-Authorized the seeking of bids to clear trees for surveying at the future wastewater treatment plant